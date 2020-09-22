Taney County announces high-risk exposure to COVID-19 at God and Country Theater

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — The Taney County Health Department announced a potential high-risk exposure to COVID-19.

The exposure was from Sept. 9 through Sept. 21 at the God and Country Theater.

The health department did not give any specifics as to who was infected or how they were connected to the theater.

“If you suspect you may have been exposed at the location listed above, please contact the Taney County Health Department where an investigator with knowledge of the case can assess your risk,” the health department said.

The health department asks if you were at this location to monitor for symptoms and notify your healthcare provider should symptoms develop.