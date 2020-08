TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — The Taney County Health Department will be offering a kindergarten vaccination clinic to Taney County students Monday, Aug. 17.

The clinic will take place at the department’s Forsyth office off of Highway 160 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The vaccinations are available on a first-come-first-served basis, participants are asked to remain in their vehicle until it is their turn.

A parent or guardian must be present or an authorization to consent form is required.