SWAT team called to Sedalia home for armed suspect barricaded with juveniles

UPDATE: Missouri State Highway Patrol said this incident has been resolved. No children were hurt.

The subject was a 40-year-old man who surrendered and was taken into custody.

SEDALIA, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol SWAT team is at a residence in Sedalia due to an “an armed barricaded subject.”

Sedalia officers were originally called to the home for a domestic assault around 11:30 a.m., and before troopers were about to enter the subject shot through the door.

Officials believe there are four juveniles inside the residence with the armed subject.

An officer has been treated for minor injuries.