Three of the four suspects charged in four-year-old girl’s death appear in court, schedule new hearings

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. — All but one of the suspects in the death of a four-year-old girl appeared in court in Benton County on Tuesday.

She says James Mast, the father of the girl, appeared first. Since James has already been arraigned in court, this hearing was to request a bond hearing. That bond hearing is scheduled for January 19.

Next was Kourtney Aumen. Aumen is expected to be represented by Dee Wampler, Joseph Passanise, and Taylon Sumners instead of her originally assigned public defender. The judge has taken the change of representation under advisement while Aumen and Wampler finalize the agreement. Her next hearing is also January 19.

“Over the next couple weeks, as we begin our investigation, looking at the case to tell Kourtney’s side of the story, we’ll be making and filing some motions when we come back in the next couple weeks. We’re looking forward to receiving the discovery the government has in the case to look at the case the government has against Kourtney as well as where she is with the others in this case,” says Passanise.

Passanie also told Ozarks First that Aumen was around 21-years-old compared to everyone else involved being older.

“While we haven’t had a chance to see in detail what was said and how it was said, which is part of what we need to review, it is somewhat of a bizarre case and circumstances that has brought all of us here to start this investigation and the story is going to be told over the next several months in this case. I know that Kourtney comes from a good family in Pennsylvania, she has no prior criminal history, she’s very devout in her beliefs and religion. And this is a situation where her family has come from another state to show their support and be a part of Kourtney in this process.”

Mary Mast was also in court Tuesday morning. Her attorney requested a bond hearing and it was approved by the judge. Her next hearing is on February 2.

Ethan Mast was not in court because he does not have representation yet.

Court documents say the girl died after being beaten and forced into a pond.

James and Mary Mast are the child’s parents – they pleaded not guilty to charges of endangering the welfare of a child.

Court documents show they allowed Kourtney Aumen and Ethan Mast to beat the child because they were told she had a demon inside them.

Aumen and Mast are charged with second-degree murder, assault and sexual abuse.

“This is not going to be a case where people are just going to not follow it,” Acosta said. “We the people, the community surrounding Lincoln and Benton County are not going to stand for these people getting any type of slap on the wrist.”

Second-degree murder in Missouri is punishable by 10 to 30 years in prison or a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

All four suspects are being held without bond.