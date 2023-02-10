All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UPDATE (02/10/2023): On February 7, 2023, detectives of the Monroe Police Department were notified about the residence of a suspect wanted in a homicide case, Xaiver Givens. Authorities were told that Givens lived on the 1900 block of Rogers Street in Monroe.

When officers arrived at the location, a male was spotted standing at the front door. Numerous men exited the residence; one of the men said he knew Givens but that he was not there.

After several minutes passed, a Black male attempted to escape through the back window of the residence. The Black male was later identified as Ricky Rogers.

Once Rogers made it out of the back window, he came across more officers and proceeded to go back inside the home. Rogers then exited the residence, where he was patted down.

During the pat-down, an officer felt what seemed to be a bag of marijuana in his front left pants pocket. After Rogers was informed of his Miranda rights, he was questioned by the police and admitted to possessing dope in his front left pants pocket.

A 14.34-gram bag of marijuana was confiscated from Rogers’ person. Additionally, Rogers confirmed he attempted to exit the home through the window.

It was discovered that Rogers had numerous arrest warrants, two of them involving firearms. He was also wanted in connection with a recent investigation involving the shooting of his child.

The owner of the residence consented to a search of the home, and police searched the kids’ room, where Rogers jumped out of the window. Found inside a baby crib next to the window was a loaded XDS-9 Springfield Armory 9mm; it contained 10 live rounds.

The weapon appeared to have been stolen from the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office. An interview with Rogers revealed he had touched a gun in the residence the previous day.

Rogers was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center, where he received charges for Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Possession of Marijuana. Rogers’s criminal records also showed that he has three pending firearm charges along with the case of Second-Degree Cruelty to a Juvenile.

UPDATE (02/10/2023): On February 10, 2023, authorities confirmed that Rickey L. Rogers Jr. was taken into custody at 1:57 PM. Rogers was wanted by authorities for Second-Degree Cruelty to a Juvenile and Illegal Use of a Weapon after a three-year-old minor was shot on January 7, 2023, at a residence on Dunlop Street in Monroe, La.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 7, 2023, the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting at a residence on Dunlop Street. According to the 9-1-1 call, a three-year-old child was shot during the incident.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where they remain in critical condition. An arrest warrant has been obtained for 21-year-old Ricky Rogers who is wanted for Second-Degree Cruelty to a Juvenile and Illegal Use of a Weapon.

As always, we will keep you updated once we receive more information.