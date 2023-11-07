STONE COUNTY, Mo. — The Greene County Criminal Investigation Division is investigating a Reeds Spring home invasion that left one person dead.

According to a post from the Stone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a Reeds Spring residence on Nov. 4 for a report of a home invasion.

SCSO says the suspect attacked the homeowner and was fatally shot by the homeowner as a result.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division was called to the scene to conduct the investigation, which is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.