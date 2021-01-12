Suspect charged in Willard double-murder case is now in the Greene County Jail

by: Bryce Derrickson

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A suspect in the Willard double-murder case has been extradited and is now in the Greene County Jail on Jan. 12, 2021, according to the Greene County Jail.

Duncan Bogle, 20, is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of of Alex Chute, 28, and Brianna Sproul, 30, which took place Nov. 14, 2020.

Bogle and Theresa Cox, 27, who is also charged with first-degree murder, fled to California. They were both later discovered and arrested by U.S. Marshalls after the slayings.

