TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. — Deputies from Dent and Texas counties are on the hunt for a man who stole a car, then led officers on a chase through Licking.

According to a Facebook post from the Texas County Sheriff, law enforcement from Dent County was pursuing a suspect driving a stolen car on May 19 when they came into Texas County and traveled through Licking.

The suspect then fled on foot in an area between Hartville Road and Van Cleve Drive. Deputies are still searching for the suspect, who is described only as a white male.

The Texas County Sheriff says they do not have a more detailed description at this time, but asks people to be on the lookout for suspicious behavior, such as trying to gain access to vehicles or property.

Anyone who observes suspicious activity or with information about the incident is asked to call 911.