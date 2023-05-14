Christian County deputies are searching for this man after he robbed a Saddlebrooke convenience store

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — The Christian County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who robbed the Saddlebrooke convenience store.

According to a release from the CCSO, deputies responded to an armed robbery at around 7:15 a.m. on Sunday.

Deputies were told that a light-skinned black man or possibly Hispanic man wearing a gray hoodie, black coat and sunglasses entered the store, produced a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.

After taking the money, the man took off on foot. Sheriff Brad Cole says the suspect was last seen heading northeast in the direction of Highway 65, but has not yet been found.

The CCSO says the suspect is considered armed and dangerous. They are asking anyone with information about the suspect’s identity to call 911 immediately.