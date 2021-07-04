Suspect arrested after deadly shooting at Missouri mall

DES PERES, Mo. (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting at a Missouri mall.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 20-year-old Malachi Maclin of Florissant was fatally shot Saturday inside Champs Sports, an athletic footwear retailer located on the first floor of West County Center in Des Peres, Missouri.

The suspect has not yet been identified. Authorities described the shooting as an isolated incident involving two people.

The mall was closed early on Saturday following the shooting at around 6:20 p.m. Police evacuated some shoppers and employees, while others were on lockdown inside. At about 9 p.m. police said there was no further threat to the public.