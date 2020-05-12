Surge of donations at local thrift stores cause extra sanitizing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Thrift stores in Springfield are taking new measures to ensure donated items are not contaminated when they make it on to store shelves.

Both Goodwill and the Salvation Army Thrift Store in Springfield say they are now sanitizing all donations and waiting 72 hours before they start sorting and pricing items.

Goodwill is also requiring every customer to wear a mask. Both stores have also put stickers on the floor to guide the flow of shoppers and make sure customers are staying 6 feet apart.

Store managers at both locations say donations have been steadily coming in since they re-opened.

