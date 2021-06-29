Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits approved for July

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Food and Nutrition Service approved Missouri’s waiver request to provide Pandemic Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (P-SNAP) benefits for July.

Each household will receive the maximum SNAP amount for their household size. Missouri SNAP benefits include a temporary 15 percent increase through September 30, 2021.

“P-SNAP has been a very important benefit for Missouri families during the pandemic,” said Jennifer Tidball, Acting Director, Department of Social Services. “However, Missourians must prepare and plan for the eventual return of regular SNAP benefits in the coming months.”

The Department of Social Services (DSS) is taking the steps to make SNAP recipients aware and to ease the return of the regular SNAP/Food Stamp program benefits.

Important upcoming SNAP/Food Stamp Program changes: