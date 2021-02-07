Super Bowl Sunday, the busiest day for pizza shops

GLENDALE, CA – JUNE 21: A Domino’s Pizza delivery man sets out for delivery on June 21, 2012 in Glendale, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– No matter if your team wins or loses, the Super Bowl isn’t complete without a feast.

As people settled in to watch the big game, those at Dominos on Republic Road were firing up the ovens preparing for the hundreds of pre-game orders to roll in.

Across the country, about 2 million Domino’s pizzas will have a front seat to the big game.

“I’m not sure what to expect tonight, you know,” said Eric Paswaters, a delivery driver.

Super Bowl Sunday is one of the busiest days of the year for pizza delivery drivers like Paswaters.

“You’re going to make more deliveries, that’s for sure,” said Paswaters. “It’s about 20% more deliveries compared to a Sunday even without football or the Chiefs playing. It’s basically like a holiday, especially if the Chiefs are playing it’s an extra holiday.”

“I would say we’re probably going to do between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. 200 pizzas an hour,” said Hannah Frye, general manager at Dominos. “By the end of the day, we’ll do over 400 orders.”

Even though New Year’s Eve broke records at Dominos locations in Springfield, Frye hopes to set a new one.

“We’ve got 20 staffed for tonight,” said Frye. “Just at this location. Plus we’ve got all of the surrounded stores as well, so we’re probably going to have 200 drivers working today.”