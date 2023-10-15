UPDATE 12:45 A.M. – Springfield Police confirm one person is dead after a crash involving two cars at Sunshine Street and National Avenue.

Lieutenant Curt Ringgold said the crash happened at 11:15 p.m. Saturday night. Ringgold said witnesses saw a car driving at a high rate of speed going eastbound on Sunshine before the crash happened. Ringgold said the speeding car rear-ended a stalled car facing eastbound at the intersection.

Ringgold said the person who died was a passenger in the car that was rear-ended. He said the driver of the speeding car is in serious condition and the driver of the rear-ended car is in critical condition.

Original post:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Police are investigating a major car crash at the intersection of Sunshine Street and National Avenue.



The police department posted on Facebook just after 11 p.m. Saturday night saying the entire intersection was closed so officers could investigate. A total of two cars were involved in the crash.

Springfield Police also said two people were taken to the hospital with significant injuries.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as we learn more information.