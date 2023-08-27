CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A woman from Sunrise Beach, Missouri is dead after a boat crash on Lake of the Ozarks.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said the crash happened around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, August 26 near the 24-mile marker in the main channel of the lake.

The boat involved was operating too close to a dock according to MSHP, and hit a large wake before hitting a breakwater. A breakwater is a man-made barrier in a body of water designed to protect shorelines, coasts or harbors from tides, currents, waves and storm surges.

Nicolette L. McKenna, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other passengers in the boat were transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the boat was also taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

According to MSHP, no one on the boat was wearing a life jacket.

The driver of the boat was arrested and could face charges of boating while intoxicated and careless and imprudent operation.