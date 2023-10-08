I hope your heat works because we experienced another cold night here in the Ozarks. Thankfully warmer temperatures will be arriving today.

This slight warm-up is due to Saturday’s northwest winds switching to southwest today. Be prepared for 10-15 mph winds with gusts up to 25.

Temperatures on Monday will be very similar to what you will experience today before even warmer temperatures threatening the 80-degree marker will arrive on Wednesday.

Chances with the potential of thunderstorm development return to end your work week.