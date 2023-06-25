LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A fire in Lake Ozark required assistance from other departments due to the summer heat.

The Lake Ozark Fire Protection District said they responded to the 1800 block of Sweetwater Court just after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Firefighters arrived at a 3,000-square-foot home showing smoke. Further investigation found a working fire inside the house.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Because a medic unit was already transporting a patient and temperatures were high, the LOFPD said additional assistance was needed from other departments. Osage Beach, Sunrise Beach, Rocky Mount, Gravois, Moreau and Mid-County Fire Protection Districts responded along with the City of Eldon Fire Department and the Miller County Ambulance District.

With the added assistance, the LOFPD said the fire was under control within minutes and personnel then began salvage procedures to prevent further damage to the home’s contents.