Suburban St. Louis police chief resigns over new gun law

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis police chief has resigned over concerns about a new Missouri law that would ban police from enforcing federal gun rules.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Philip Dupuis, who had been the police chief of the city of O’Fallon since October 2020, cited the “poor wording” and “unintended consequences” of the high-profile bill.

Signed into law just last week, it allows officers to be sued if they try to enforce federal gun laws. Dupuis said that makes officers vulnerable during “good faith, justified seizures of firearms.”