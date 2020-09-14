Study finds depression in adults tripled during pandemic

(KOLR) – A recent study published in the Journal of American Medical Association found that depression in adults has tripled across the country during the health crisis.

If feelings of sadness, frustration, or anger won’t go away, you might be experiencing depression, but you’re not the only one.

Licensed therapist Kati Wells says more people are coming to terms with the longevity of COVID-19 and its impact.

She says that for some the disruption and change in their daily lives is taking a toll on their mental health.

“It’s very easy to get into a negative mindset once you’re there,” Wells said. “Because you are not having the same social interaction for your friends to be able to check you, or for you to be able to get out of that mindset, then it just sits and festers.”

Wells says there are signs to look for, like a change in behavior. This could include a change in your sleep habits, like sleeping through the day or not sleeping at all, keeping to yourself more than usual, or lashing out.

Wells says it is important to check in with your loved ones and their emotional well being.