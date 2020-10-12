Students start classes in newly renovated Sunshine Elementary

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ground broken in 2019, a 150-year-old Springfield school built back in 1864 is now newly renovated.

Students started school this past Monday at Sunshine Elementary School.

Families are thrilled by the new changes made, both the upgraded learning spaces and the safety components.

KOLR10’s Frances Lin toured this new building and reports on what students and parents have to say about the new building.

“They trumped right past all the kids in the hallways to get to the office, and I hated it,” said Janell Alahmad, a parent at Sunshine Elementary School. There was no way to check id. There was no way to see if they had a gun in their back pocket.”

Alahmad has two children who go to Sunshine Elementary School, “it was really nerve-wracking that anybody off the street could walk into my child’s classroom,” she said.

But she said now that the entrance has a secure vestibule, she can rest easy.

“Now, you immediately get checked in and greeted,” said Tracy Daniels, principal of Sunshine Elementary School.

“I really, really appreciate that,” Alahmad said.

Plus, the vestibule isn’t the only upgrade Sunshine Elementary School got.

The APR, “cafegymatorium,” also got separated into three different areas: the cafeteria, gym, and auditorium.

“Sometimes whenever we would be practicing with plays, on stage, kids would be having lunch. And it was kind of chaotic,” explained Chloe Alahmad, a fifth-grader at Sunshine Elementary School.

“Because we had assemblies and lunch and we used it for our gym,” said Nicia Ward, a fourth-grader at Sunshine Elementary School.

There’s now an open courtyard as well.

“they love to take off their shoes and feel the turf underneath their feet. And that’s been fun to watch,” said Daniels.

“I will just rub my hand on it,” Chloe said.

“I like it,” Ward said, “we get some time outside, we get recess, and my teacher said sometimes we can go and eat lunch outside.”

“I get to take off my mask,” said Annika Alahmad, a third-grader at Sunshine Elementary School.

“Especially during a pandemic, the connection with nature is a huge deal,” Daniels said.

“I can’t even tell that this is the same school,” Ward said.

“I’m like, why do I have to wait like a few more days until I get to go back? I just want to go like every day,” Chloe said.

“We’re thankful to the Springfield community for their yes on proposition S. In the middle of a pandemic, it is so nice to have this star moment,” said Daniels.