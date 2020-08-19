Students and teachers participated in ‘Meet the Teacher’ event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Teachers from Weller Elementary School hit the streets for a ‘Meet the Teacher’ event before school starts next week.

All of the teachers from Weller split into pairs and made about 325 stops to student’s homes to welcome them to the new school year.

The principal at Weller Elementary, Rebecca Donaldson, says this event provides a great connection to start the year.

“For the kids, they are so excited to meet their teacher. And I think that just that level of comfort that they are going to get off seeing a face, face to face who their teacher is. And for the teachers getting to see the student in their own home and meet their parents is really a great connection to begin the school year.” Dr. Rebecca Donaldson, Weller Elementary Principal

The program was started last year but Donaldson says it was a perfect fit again this year given restrictions due to the pandemic.