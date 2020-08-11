Strong storms roll through St. Louis Metro Area

ST. LOUIS – A big storm rolled through St. Louis early Monday evening. Strong winds took down trees which fell onto electric lines knocking out power to thousands of customers. In the Mehlville area lightning is suspected of causing a house fire.

No one was injured. Some 30 firefighters from the Mehlville Fire Protection District and Rock Community rushed to the scene. The fire began in a garage at the corner of Schnell and Christopher. A car parked inside was destroyed as was the garage and everything inside the structure.

Two older people were inside the home, they escaped unharmed. Their pet cat was located, a neighbor said firefighters administered oxygen to the animal, and the cat is expected to be okay.

The Assistant Fire Chief Dan Lafata said crews worked hard to make sure the flames did not spread to the home. The siding on the house melted due to the intense heat.

“Our goal is to get the fire out as quick as possible so it doesn’t spread into the home we had a lot of fire here it was pretty windy the guys did a great job of getting a lot of water on this fire really quickly…this is the second time this week something being struck lightning and catching fire here in Mehlville. It’s not all the unusual the best thing a homeowner can do is having working smoke alarms,” said Dan Lafata, Assistant Fire Chief Mehlville Fire Protection District.

Power was knocked out to homes and businesses in the area.