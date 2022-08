SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Strong to severe storms were blossoming across Springfield as of 5:45 p.m. Monday.

The storms originated near the airport, and are now building east and southeast across town, according to Ozarks First Chief Meteorologist Jamie Warriner.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning will run through 6:15 p.m. A Flash Flood Warning was also issued and will run through 11:30 p.m.

Gusty winds may down a few limbs, heavy rainfall will likely lead to areas of street flooding in town, Jamie said.