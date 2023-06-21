STRAFFORD, Mo. — Daisey Pedraza is trying to be the voice her daughter Penelope needed.

“She was queen of the house, she wanted to be friends with everybody,” Pedraza says. “She loved everybody. She cared about everybody that she met. That was my baby.”

On June 10, 2023, police responded to a home on South Delaware and found Penelope struggling to breathe.

A short time later, she died.

The Springfield Police Department confirmed they’re investigating Penelope’s death.

Pedraza tells OzarksFirst she’s searching for answers about exactly what happened that weekend.

“It makes me angry. It makes me sad for my daughter because I feel like especially right now, that’s like the bare minimum that should be done,” Pedraza said.

Pedraza’s anger has grown as she finds herself asking more questions than there are answers.

“I’ve gotten some results back from Cox like tests that they ran on her. She didn’t have pneumonia, she didn’t have RSV. She didn’t have any strain of the cold, any strain of the flu, nothing,” Pedraza said. “She had bruises on her face, like on her cheek, right here, kind of going down towards her mouth, and then another couple other just spots on the other side.”

She tells KOLR 10, there has to be more to the story.

“They found, they were calling it large, solid foreign objects in both lobes of her lower lung lungs on both sides,” Pedraza said. “The coroner couldn’t identify what it was.”

Pedraza says the events happened while she was at work and her daughter was in the care of family members on Penelope’s father’s side of the family.

“I haven’t gotten any answers from either of the people that had them,” Pedraza said.

Social media posts from Pedraza have garnered mass support online.

“I didn’t realize how many people would come out and support and be a voice for Penelope,” Pedraza said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with funeral expenses.