SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Stop The Violence conference is set to begin to talk about the dangers of domestic violence.

With domestic violence on the rise here in Springfield — particularly in southeast Springfield — anyone could be a victim of this crime.

SGF police department said signs you should look out for in a potential case of domestic abuse are:

Jealousy or controlling behavior.

Isolation from friends and family.

Insults or verbal abuse.

Threats to harm or kill partner or family members.

The Stop the Violence conference will take place inside the MSU Plaster’s Student Union and teach people how to look for and respond to these signs. The conference will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m today, Oct. 7.

With multiple sessions and a visit from a Greene County prosecutor, members of the community will have an opportunity to hear and learn about ways to end the cycle of interpersonal violence.

To register for the event, you have to enroll online, as space was limited at the time of this writing. There is a virtual option on Zoom for people who can’t attend the event in person.