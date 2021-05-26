Stone County Sheriff’s Office asks public to identify break-in suspect

Photo courtesy of the Stone County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

STONE COUNTY, Mo.– The Stone County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook Wednesday, asking followers to help identify a man captured in a Stone County business’s security footage.

Photo courtesy of the Stone County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

The break-in, which took place Sunday night, happened at Rustic Timbers Furniture Co.

In a still frame from the furniture store’s security footage, the man can be seen looking up toward the store’s security camera.

“Rustic Timbers was broken into Sunday night. Their security system got footage of the suspect. Does he look familiar to anyone,” The Sheriff’s Office asked Wednesday.

