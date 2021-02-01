Stone County Health Department hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic

STONE COUNTY, Mo.– The Stone County Health Department plans to vaccinate around 2,000 residents in the next two weeks.

“Well I’m 76-years-old, and I got Parkinson’s and I know if I got it, there may not be a chance for me,” said Loraine Baston.

Baston received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at StoneCounty’s Clinic. She praised the Stone County Health Department for their efforts.

“Better than I expected,” said Baston. “It was really organized. They worked fast and it didn’t even hurt, I was like wow.”

Pam Burnett, an administrator with the Stone County Health Department, said the vaccine clinic is doing well, but the clinic doesn’t have enough supplies to keep up with the local demand.

“Our volume of calls has been over the top and people are really excited,” said Burnett. “They’re desperate to get the vaccination.”

Over the next few weeks, Burnett hopes to get to everyone on the waiting list and reopen pre-registration. However, that depends on the number of doses they receive from the state.

Neils Berg also received his first COVID-19 vaccine and said he can’t wait until it is available to more people.

“I never felt the shot, and I’m sure that glass of wine tonight will take away any discomfort that I might have,” said Berg. “This is a big deal. I can’t wait until they can offer it to younger people too.”

As the Stone County Health Department receives more of the vaccine, the more volunteers they will need.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can click here or follow the Stone County Health Department Facebook page.