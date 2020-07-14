Stone County Health Department announced potential community exposures from five new cases

STONE COUNTY, MO.– The Stone County Health Department announced several potential community exposures from five positive COVID-19 cases.

The Stone County Health Department reports 35 cases of COVID-19.

Two of the five new cases are from being exposed to Stone County positive Covid-19 cases and the other 3 are community spread.

According to a press release from the health department, before being diagnosed, the cases visited the following locations:

  • Branson West Tequila’s on July 8th – 12:00 p.m. – Not Masked
  • Branson West Walmart on July 7th – 6:20 – Masked
  • Silver Dollar City on July 2nd – 10:00-2:00 – Masked and July 5th – 12:00-3:30 – Masked

Anyone who was at these locations on these dates is at low risk for contracting COVID-19 but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop. 

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

