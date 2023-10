STONE COUNTY, Mo. — The Stone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a Branson area woman who has been missing since Friday.

Courtesy of the Stone County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office shared a Facebook post that includes information from a relative of Haley Ingersoll, who has not been heard from or seen since 5 p.m. on Oct. 27.

Ingersoll drives a white Ford Focus bearing the license plate XE9-K4H.

SCSO said anyone who sees Ingersoll or has information regarding her whereabouts can call 911 or 417-357-6116.