SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The greater Springfield area is forecasted to get several days of hot weather over 100 degrees Fahrenheit this week. Here are a few tips that you can use to stay safe and comfortable during the hottest week of the year so far.

While people are out and about in Springfield throughout the upcoming week, they should make sure they are staying hydrated. Drinking enough water — even if you’re not thirsty — is key to staying hydrated. People should also avoid alcohol, caffeine, sugary drinks, and very cold drinks, as these can lead to stomach cramps.

If you’re working outside, be sure to take enough breaks and hydrate. People exercising — especially those doing it outside — should counteract the dehydrating effects of sweat by drinking plenty of water. People spending time outside should wear breathable, lightweight, and light-colored clothing.

As always, be sure to use sunscreen. A hat is also great for keeping the sun off of the face’s sensitive skin.

Car safety is important during high-temperature weather. According to the National Safety Council, an average of 38 children die from vehicle heatstroke per year die from heatstroke in vehicles. Even during cooler days, internal vehicle temperatures can reach dangerous levels for children within an hour. During weather over 100 degrees, there is no safe amount of time to leave children in vehicles.

If children are going outside, they should hydrate 20 minutes before doing so and then every 20 minutes during their time outside.

According to the National Weather Service, heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the country. Be on the lookout for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke:

Heat exhaustion Dizziness Thirst Heavy sweating Nausea Weakness

Heat stroke Confusion Dizziness Unconsciousness



If you notice signs of heat stroke, you should call 911 and move the person to a cooler area.