State Representative Patricia Derges removed from House committees

NIXA, Mo. — State Representative Patricia “Tricia” Derges has been removed from the Missouri House committees she was involved in on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, according to documents from the Missouri House.

Derges was removed from the Health and Mental Health Policy Committee, Professional Registration and Licensing Committee, and Special Committee on Small Business.

She also sponsored House Bill No. 550, which would allow assistant physicians in good standing to become a licensed general practitioner.

Derges is a practicing assistant physician.

OzarksFirst has reached out to Missouri House leadership but we have not received a statement.