State Representative Patricia Derges removed from House committees

Top Stories

by: Bryce Derrickson

Posted: / Updated:
DrTriciaDerges-1200px_1545171269149.jpg

KOLR Big Game 728x90

NIXA, Mo. — State Representative Patricia “Tricia” Derges has been removed from the Missouri House committees she was involved in on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, according to documents from the Missouri House.

Derges was removed from the Health and Mental Health Policy Committee, Professional Registration and Licensing Committee, and Special Committee on Small Business.

She also sponsored House Bill No. 550, which would allow assistant physicians in good standing to become a licensed general practitioner.

Derges is a practicing assistant physician.

OzarksFirst has reached out to Missouri House leadership but we have not received a statement.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Viewer Panel Sign Up

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Big Game Station