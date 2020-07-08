State releases list of people volunteering to notarize mail-in ballots for free

FILE – In this May 28, 2020, file photo a voter casts her mail-in ballot at in a drop box in West Chester, Pa., prior to the primary election. Just over four months before Election Day, President Donald Trump is escalating his efforts to delegitimize the upcoming presidential election. Last week he made a startling, and unfounded, claim that 2020 will be “the most corrupt election in the history of our country.” (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Did you know mail-in ballots, now an option for Missouri voters participating in the coming elections, require a notarized envelope? Did you know getting your ballot envelope notarized isn’t necessarily free? Well, if you didn’t, there still might be hope to avoid that notary fee.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is making a list of people offering to notarize ballots for free available to the public.

“I truly appreciate the many organizations and individuals making themselves available to help Missouri voters during this time,” Ashcroft said in a statement released to Ozarks First on Wednesday. “I encourage voters who need notary services to contact a volunteer in their area, and I again thank those who are volunteering their time.”

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, it is against Missouri law to charge a notary fee for absentee ballots. However, mail-in ballots are not granted that same exemption as a part of new voting laws for 2020.

The following locations are offering free services to voters. Masks are required to all who enter.

James C. Kirkpatrick State Information Center

600 West Main Street

Jefferson City, MO 65101

U.S. Customs & Post Office Building

815 Olive Street, Suite 150

St. Louis, MO 63101

Fletcher Daniels State Office Building

615 E. 13th St., Fifth Floor Rm 513

Kansas City, MO 64106

Landers State Office Building: 149 Park Central Sq., Rm 624 Springfield, MO 65806

Are you a notary willing to volunteer your services? If so, contact Laura.Lewis@sos.mo.gov.

Want to become a notary? Click here!