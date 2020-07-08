State releases list of people volunteering to notarize mail-in ballots for free

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Did you know mail-in ballots, now an option for Missouri voters participating in the coming elections, require a notarized envelope? Did you know getting your ballot envelope notarized isn’t necessarily free? Well, if you didn’t, there still might be hope to avoid that notary fee.
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is making a list of people offering to notarize ballots for free available to the public.
“I truly appreciate the many organizations and individuals making themselves available to help Missouri voters during this time,” Ashcroft said in a statement released to Ozarks First on Wednesday. “I encourage voters who need notary services to contact a volunteer in their area, and I again thank those who are volunteering their time.”
According to the Secretary of State’s Office, it is against Missouri law to charge a notary fee for absentee ballots. However, mail-in ballots are not granted that same exemption as a part of new voting laws for 2020.
The following locations are offering free services to voters. Masks are required to all who enter.
James C. Kirkpatrick State Information Center
600 West Main Street
Jefferson City, MO 65101
U.S. Customs & Post Office Building
815 Olive Street, Suite 150
St. Louis, MO 63101
Fletcher Daniels State Office Building
615 E. 13th St., Fifth Floor Rm 513
Kansas City, MO 64106
Landers State Office Building:
149 Park Central Sq., Rm 624
Springfield, MO 65806
Are you a notary willing to volunteer your services? If so, contact Laura.Lewis@sos.mo.gov.
Want to become a notary? Click here!