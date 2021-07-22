State officials send resources to Springfield to fight COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Governor Parson announced on Thursday, July 22nd, that Greene County is set to receive additional personnel and equipment to help fight against COVID-19.

“We are thankful for these medical professionals and the assistance they will provide in Southwest Missouri. We will continue to do all we can to support the Springfield area and surrounding communities as we experience this increase in COVID-19 spread,” said Governor Parson.

Ambulance strike teams will arrive on Friday, July 23rd, to assist hospitals in the Greene County area.

The teams include ten advanced life support ambulances, 20 medical personnel, two strike-team leaders, and one logistics specialist.

These teams will remain in Missouri for two weeks to help transport COVID-19 patients.

In addition, the Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team is providing equipment and personnel and working with Jordan Valley Health Center and other health care facilities in the area to support a Monoclonal Antibody Centralized Infusion Center.

This center will help recently diagnosed high-risk COVDI-19 patients by giving them specialized antibodies to help prevent severe disease and lower the risk of hospitalization.

The center should be ready to receive patients for therapy treatments Friday, July 23rd.