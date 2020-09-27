State confirms nearly 1,400 more COVID-19 cases, no deaths

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri health officials say the state confirmed nearly 1,400 more cases of COVID-19 but no new deaths on Sunday.

The 1,392 newly confirmed cases brought the total COVID-19 cases in the state to 123,406.

The state has confirmed 2,063 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.

Despite the increasing cases, Missouri’s first lady Teresa Parson, says she plans to host the Third Annual Parson Family Fall Festival Oct. 3 outside the Governor’s Mansion.

Teresa Parson and Gov. Mike Parson are both in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

A spokeswoman for the governor said the first lady’s isolation is scheduled to end Monday.