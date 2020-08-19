State Board of Education approves alternative to obtain substitute certificate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri State Board of Education approved an alternative route for individuals to obtain a substitute certificate of license to teach through both a proposed amendment and an emergency rule.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) requested an additional path due to the shortage of substitute teachers throughout the state.

Individuals who possess a high school diploma or equivalent will now be able to complete a 20-hour state-approved online training to be eligible for a substitute certificate.

The training includes topics such as professionalism, honoring diversity, engaging students, foundational classroom management techniques, basic instructional strategies, supporting students with special needs, and working with at-risk youth.

The emergency rule will take affect on September 2nd.

Additional information for online training and costs can be found here once it becomes available.

