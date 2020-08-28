Staff member at a Rolla elementary school tests positive for COVID-19

ROLLA, Mo. — The Rolla Public Schools Superintendent says a staff member at Wyman Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post on Friday, August 28, 2020, Superintendent Craig Hounsom said the Phelps-Maries County Health Department is notifying students, families, and staff members who were in close contact with the person who has COVID-19.

The school says the Health Department has advised it’s not necessary to close the building right now.

The post says going forward, Rolla Public Schools will only notify people in the same building as someone who has tested positive for the virus. The school does have a dashboard on its website, with information about COVID-19 cases.

According to the Missouri’s COVID-19 dashboard, Phelps County has reported 180 cases of the virus, as of noon on August 28, 2020.