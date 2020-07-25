St. Louis Cardinals beat Pittsburgh Pirates 5-4 in opener

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

St. Louis Cardinals’ Yadier Molina smiles after hitting an RBI single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Friday, July 24, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Jack Flaherty pitched seven solid innings, Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals opened the season by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-4.

Tyler O’Neill and Dexter Fowler added solo homers for St. Louis in the first game of an unprecedented 60-game season shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Flaherty, who went 7-2 with an 0.91 ERA over his final 15 regular-season starts last year, did not give up a run until Jacob Stallings hit two-out, two-run single just under the glove of first baseman Paul Goldschmidt in the seventh.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MLB Fox Promo

NBA Stats

MLB Standings

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News
MLB Fox Promo

Trending Stories

MLB Headlines

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

MLB Tweets