St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department looking for missing man

This photo is courtesy of the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing man at Collins, Missouri.

Larry Amos, 82, was last seen heading in an unknown direction from 8850 SE Rt. PP in Collins at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2021. He is driving a 2012 white Chevrolet Silverado with a black camper shell. The vehicle’s license plate number is 7KCJ11 and the driver’s side headlight does not work.

According to the Sheriff’s Department Amos suffers from dementia and has difficulty driving at night.

If you have any information the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department is asking you to call 911 or its office at 417-646-2579.

