St. Clair County charges individual with attempting to steal Christmas

This photo is courtesy of the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mo. — One individual is being charged for attempting to steal Christmas, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.

The Grinch was arrested after St. Clair County deputies responded to a call of someone conspiring to steal Christmas on Mount Crumpit.

When deputies arrived at the scene they found the Grinch who claimed he hated Christmas and was planning to make sure the holiday wasn’t celebrated this year.

St. Clair County Sheriff Scott Keeler and the entire Sheriff’s Office staff say Christmas is safe this year and will resume as scheduled.