SPS’s PTA Clothing Bank in need of volunteers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Public Schools’ PTA Clothing Bank is in need of volunteers.

Each school year, the clothing bank serves more than 2,000 students within SPS.

Thanks to donations and volunteers who keep the bank running.

The Springfield school’s clothing bank is available to K through 12th-grade students who qualify for free and reduced lunch.

“Or if you have a need you’re welcome to shop here as well,” Mandy Mitchell president of the Springfield Council of PTA’s. “It is 100% free and 100% volunteer and donation based. When a child comes in they can pick the clothing that appeals to them that makes them feel important and proud so when they walk into the school they’re comfortable and they’re are 100% ready to learn.”

Mitchell says the pandemic has increased the need for their service.

“This is by far the busiest year we have seen the need is greater than any year that I have been at the clothing bank I’ve been here for about five years,” Mitchell said.

Donations and volunteers are essential at meeting this need.

“They’re the ones who help us sort through the clothes, who help us get the clothes on the racks,” Taryn Raide the vice president of Health and Public Services said. “Volunteers make the place run there’s no paid positions or anything so we really rely on them.”

Your student ID or lunch number is the only paperwork you need to shop at the clothing bank.

“Five tops three bottoms any holiday wear that we might have pajamas, shoes and you get new socks and underwear once each semester,” Mitchell said.

The women say they are in need of winter wear including boys and girls coats in all sizes.

Donations can be dropped off at any wash house location in Springfield.