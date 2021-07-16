SPS releases new start and end times for 2021-22 school year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Public Schools has released new start and end times for the 2021-2022 school year and an expansion of before-and-after school support services for students.

The start times have been adjusted for each Tier:

Tier 1 schools begin at 7:30 a.m. and end at 2:30 p.m.

Tier 2 schools begin at 8:30 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m.

Tier 3 schools begin at 9:30 a.m. and end at 4:30 p.m.

A full summary of the start times can be found here.

Some schools and programs have also been moved into different tiers.

The Wonder Years early childhood education program at Fullbright, Shady Dell and Campbell Early Childhood Centers and movement of the Academy of Fine and Performing Arts to Tier 1.

Movement of WOLF to Tier 2.

SPS says the new start times allow the district to expand transportation options for over 3,000 high school students.

The district also says it will provide magnet programs busing services for the first time in SPS history.

For SHINE, SPS and Boys and Girls Club of Springfield, the Dream Center, YMCA and the School-Park are Reaching Communities (SPARC) group partnered for this before-and-after school program.

The program was made possible due to $3.4 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds through the SHINE Fund.

The new program will start on Aug. 23 with any student allowed to attend SHINE.

Students who qualify for free and reduced meals can also receive scholarships through the SHINE Fund allowing them to have academic support free of charge, before or after school, depending on the site.

“SPS is thrilled to provide this additional support to our families, and we deeply appreciate the community partners who made this possible,” Dr. Grenita Lathan, superintendent of SPS said. “We recognize that a change in schedules can be a challenge for some, and this support is designed to offer options through expanded programming outside of the traditional school day. SHINE is designed to help close the achievement gap, ensure child safety, address student mental health and fight childhood hunger.”

Registration for SHINE begins on Monday, July 26.