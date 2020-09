SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Public Schools is holding a drive-thru job fair at the end of Septemeber.

The event is called the #WhyIServe Drive-Thru Job Fair.

The job fair is on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at 9 a.m. at the Delaware Elementary school parking lot.

According to the Facebook event post SPS is hiring for food service and custodians.

At the job fair applicants will drive from station to station to discover what it’s like to work at SPS.

