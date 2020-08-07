SPS Graduations happening soon, but not everyone can go

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Before you get too excited about finally getting to go to that postponed graduation ceremony, consider the following rules, guidelines and guest information provided by the Springfield Public School System.

This year, the Kickapoo and Central graduation ceremonies, which are traditionally held back-to-back at Missouri State’s JQH Arena, will happen on a staggered schedule (Kickapoo at 3 p.m. and Central at 7 p.m.) at that traditional location. The school district, the venue, and the Springfield-Greene County Health Department designed it the schedule to limit crowd sized and seating capacity limits.

According to SPS, each 2020 graduate will receive eight tickets, limiting them to that number of guests. Those guests will also be required to wear a mask during the ceremony.

While guest seating isn’t assigned, some seating will be restricted to enforce social distancing requirements. Guests are asked to sit together in family units.

The district is handing out masks to graduates, who will be required to wear that mask until it is time to receive their diploma and have their individual graduation portrait taken.

If you’re unable to attend, each ceremony will be streamed live online.