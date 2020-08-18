SPS confirms cases of COVID-19 linked to two high school sports teams

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield Public School District confirms two “individuals”, one associated with the Central High School volleyball program and another associated with the Kickapoo High School football program, have both tested positive for COVID-19.

In the case linked to Central’s volleyball team, SPS says the entire team and all those associated with it have been asked to quarantine through August 25, 2020. The first day of school for SPS is Monday, August 24.

The entire statement regarding the Central exposure is below.

CENTRAL:

“An individual associated with the Central volleyball program has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result of potential exposure, all those associated with the Central team have been advised to quarantine in isolation at home through Aug. 25 and to monitor for symptoms.” Springfield Public Schools

In the case linked to Kickapoo, SPS says the exposure level is limited, adding that all athletes and coaching staff are encouraged to monitor for symptoms. The lack of “direct contacts” among the team and coaching staff, according to SPS, warrants no need for quarantine.

KICKAPOO: