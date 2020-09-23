SPS approves construction contract for the Jarrett Middle School

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Public School board has approved the construction contract for the Jarrett Middle School.

On Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, several bids were accepted for the construction of Jarrett Middle School. In total five contractors submitted bids for the project.

The project has a total budget of $41,540,000 with a construction budget of $32,964,446.

The lowest bidder is Branco Enterprises with a bid of $32,078,000, including five alternates. This contract is what SPS voted to proceed with.

They will have a notice to proceed on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.

There are also two other construction expenses outside of the contract which includes asbestos abatement, $94,232, and demolition of Portland Elementary, $98,232.

