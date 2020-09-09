SPS announces two new COVID cases in the school district

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– According to the Springfield Public Schools website, two schools announced a new positive case of COVID-19.

Fremont Elementary

  • An individual has tested positive for COVID-19. There are a limited number of direct contacts who will need to quarantine. These individuals have been contacted and provided specific guidance.

Parkview High School

  • An individual who is in the building on Mondays and Tuesdays has tested positive for COVID-19. There are a limited number of direct contacts who will need to quarantine. These individuals have been contacted and provided specific guidance.

