SPS announces two new COVID cases in the school district

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– According to the Springfield Public Schools website, two schools announced a new positive case of COVID-19.
Fremont Elementary
- An individual has tested positive for COVID-19. There are a limited number of direct contacts who will need to quarantine. These individuals have been contacted and provided specific guidance.
Parkview High School
- An individual who is in the building on Mondays and Tuesdays has tested positive for COVID-19. There are a limited number of direct contacts who will need to quarantine. These individuals have been contacted and provided specific guidance.