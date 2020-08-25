SPS announces potential COVID-19 exposure at Reed Academy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Springfield Public Schools has announced that there has been a potential COVID-19 exposure at Reed Academy.

According to the SPS website, the person who attended the sixth-grade orientation event at Reed on August 20 has tested positive for COVID-19.

The person was in the building from approximately 5:15 to 5:45 p.m. on August 20.

“Interaction with and exposure to the positive Covid-19 case are considered limited,” the district says.

SPS also says any other individuals within the building during that timeframe are not considered direct contacts; however, they should monitor for symptoms and contact a healthcare provider if symptoms develop.

The district has made contact with those who may have been exposed.