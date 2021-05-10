Springfield’s Pedestrian Safety Program wins innovation award

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Missouri Municipal League presented the City of Springfield’s Pedestrian Safety Program with a 2021 innovation award.

The Public Works and Public Information Departments created the “SGF Yields” program and the goal of the program is to help make Springfield a more pedestrian-friendly city.

The Innovation Awards Program showcases municipal projects that show new approaches for city challenges. The awards will be presented at the MML Annual Conference in St. Louis, Missouri, on September 28.