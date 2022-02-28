SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield city leaders will raise the new city flag during a ceremony on Tuesday, March 1. The ceremony is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at Park Central Square.

The decision to adopt the blue and white design came after several citizen surveys and city council meetings where some speakers said the new flag represents progress and growth for Springfield but others said they did not want to see the red, white, and blue design go.

The city decided to make sure to honor the soon-to-be-former Springfield flag by designating it as Springfield’s historic city flag, saying in a news release:

“Many citizens continue to cherish the flag adopted in 1938. To preserve the history of the 1938 flag and honor the flag for its long years of service, it will be displayed in an exhibit in City buildings, such as Historic City Hall and the Busch Municipal Building and also in the History Museum on the Square and at Central High School. Continuing education about the flag’s place in the City’s history will be provided on the City of Springfield’s website.” City of Springfield

A group called the Springfield Identity Project, made up of local business professionals and headed by John McQueary, made the new flag’s design.

The group says it symbolizes:



Three stars: Innovative Spirit, Connection with Nature, and Ozarks Culture

White area: the Ozark Plateau and Route 66

Compass: represents how Springfield has served as the crossroads of the nation

Crown: represents Springfield’s title as the Queen City



An Honor Guard will handle the raising and lowering of the flags on Tuesday. A celebration event will happen at 5:30 p.m. at Vantage on East McDaniel St.