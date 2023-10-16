SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The City of Springfield has announced plans to update and renovate Jubilee Park, a historic landmark in downtown Springfield.

The city’s main goal is to transform the park into a more accessible, user-friendly green space for the community.

“The time has come to do some maintenance, some long-deferred maintenance work on that park. And that maintenance is going to just generally include opening up the perimeter. So that you can see into it and see out from it,” said Tim Rosenbury, director of Quality of Place Initiatives for the city.

In an area of downtown that has seen extensive development, Jubilee Park holds a special place in the heart of the community. The park’s executive director said the city’s investment in renovating the park is a monumental step in preserving the city’s rich history and heritage.

“Anything that we can do to reinvigorate and restore portions of downtown, I’m all for it,” said John Sellars, Executive Director Emeritus of the History Museum on the Square. “We’ve got so many things right there within a block of that area, just adding another wonderful little piece to the recreation and activities area. I think it’s great.”

The project is expected to be carried out by Public Works streets and grounds crews at a cost of less than $5,000. Several trees will be replaced with fresh landscaping, and new trees will be planted. The city is also seeking community input and feedback on the proposed enhancements.

There has been no date set for the project to begin. Community members can have their say on this development by visiting the online comment form by Oct. 30.